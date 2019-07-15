SEC Media Days: Day 1 with John Longshore

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is in Hoover for SEC Media Days 2019. Coaches and players will be talking to reporters about the upcoming season from now through Thursday.

Our Sports Analyst John Longshore is there as well. He spoke about the SEC’s plan to hold SEC Media Days in Atlanta next year and in Nashville in 2021. Longshore says that while the Birmingham media may not like it, it’s good for the event to rotate through cities in the SEC.

One of the teams in the spotlight on Day One was Florida and head coach Dan Mullen. The Gators are hoping to end a losing streak against Auburn. Watch the video to find out if Longshore thinks Florida can do it.