Summer-time heat cranks up again !

by Shane Butler

Tropical moisture continues to stream into the area leading to rain and storms. A weakening T.D. Barry will keep the circulation over the deep south tonight into Tuesday but its impacts will be less and less each day as it pulls away from the area. High pressure returns and its back to mostly sunny and hot conditions the remainder of this week. The chance for random showers/storms decreases but the heat cranks up with highs hovering in the mid 90s until further notice. We start to see a return to scat’d showers and storms over the upcoming weekend. The increased rain activity will go towards knocking the heat down just a bit at times.