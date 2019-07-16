ADECA Moves Surplus Property Auctions Online

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA) is moving Alabama’s public surplus property auctions to the internet starting this month.

In a statement, ADECA says its move will allow for items to be auction year-round and allow the surplus property division’s Montgomery warehouse, where auctions had been held, to stay open throughout the year. Previously, the division would have to close the warehouse for weeks to conduct inventory prior to an auction.

ADECA’s Surplus Property Division is responsible for the collection and sale of all property declared excess by state agencies. It also is responsible for the transfer of all federal surplus property allocated to the state from both military bases and federal agencies.

At any given time, ADECA says this division has approximately $50 million in inventory, ranging from vehicles to office furniture and almost everything in between. It says the program saves the taxpayers millions of dollars annually by selling the property at a greatly reduced cost to public entities and eligible nonprofit organizations. After a period of time, items not purchased by agencies eligible for the program can be sold to the public via online auctions.

To see what property is available via auction, click here for state property and click here for federal property. Items will be added regularly.