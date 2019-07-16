Governor, Perry County & Uniontown Offer Reward in Unsolved Murder

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Authorities in Perry County are hoping a $7000 dollar reward will help solve the unsolved 2016 murder of a Uniontown man.

It’s been nearly three years since 40 year old was Adam Brown was murdered in Uniontown.

Brown was found shot to death inside his mobile home with his pockets turned inside out.

Authorities say robbery may have been a motivating factor in the killing.

Marcella Banks is Adam Brown’s mother.

“When I got the call, I just lost all focus. I’ve seen other moms burying and crying over their kids and I never thought I would have to but now I know how they felt,” said Banks.

Police Chief Adrian Watters says he hopes the $7000 dollars in money reward — now being offered in the case — will get someone to come forward with information that will help crack the case.

Governor Kay Ivey contributed $5000 dollars of the reward money — while Perry County — and the city of Uniontown — each contributed a thousand dollars.

“We know that somebody know what happened but it seem like they’re afraid to talk.”

Morries Brown is Adam Brown’s uncle.

“We’re praying that what the county, the city and the state is doing will lead somebody to come and give some information to this case.

“I am so glad that somebody stepped up to try to help us out and get some closure as to what happened, said Banks.