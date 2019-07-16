Hot, Humid, Random Storms

by Ryan Stinnett

REST OF THE WEEK: The remnants of Barry will continue to head off north in the coming days and showers and storms should be fewer in number for most of the state. With the lower rain chances, our heat levels will creep back up and highs will return to the mid 90s for most communities. Expect partly to mostly sunny days and each day will feature the risk of scattered, mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Later this week and into the weekend, heat levels will need to be monitored as heat indices will be over 100° and may approach the 105° heat advisory threshold in some areas.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The mid-July routine summer weather pattern will persist for the state. Expect partly sunny, hot, humid days with random, scattered showers and storms mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. No way of knowing in advance exactly when and where they form, but just know they will be dotting the Alabama landscape. Highs will generally be in the lower to mid 90s. We will mention that showers and storms could be a little more numerous early next week as a surface front approaches, but fronts, as we all know, rarely push through our state in late July.

ALABAMA SHAKES: The U.S. Geological Survey said it detected a small earthquake Sunday night in Madison County just outside of Huntsville. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake was detected at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, at a depth of about 3.3 miles below the earth’s surface. The quake’s epicenter was 11.3 miles east northeast of Huntsville and 6.4 miles east southeast of the Moores Mill community. So far this year in Alabama, there have been ten earthquakes.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Stay cool!

Ryan