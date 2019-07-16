Mid July Heat Is On This Week

by Ben Lang

We started the day off on a warm and muggy note with quite a bit of sunshine across the southern half of the state. Temperatures quickly warmed to near 90° at 11 AM, and should reach the mid-90s this afternoon. Heat index temperatures reach or exceed 100° for much of the afternoon. There won’t be much in the shower and thunderstorm department today, with just an isolated shower or storm possible. Expect a partly cloudy sky, becoming mostly clear this evening. Temperatures should be near 90° at 7PM, only falling to near 80° by 11 PM. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.

Rain chances remain low Wednesday and Thursday. Afternoon highs reach the mid 90s, possibly the upper 90s for a couple south Alabama locations. Heat index temperatures reach or exceed 100° both days. Expect only isolated showers and storms each day, with a partly cloudy sky otherwise. Friday’s chance for rain looks higher, with scattered afternoon storms expected. High temps still reach the mid 90s.

Expect scattered daytime showers and storms over the weekend. Afternoon highs reach the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday, with lows just falling into the mid 70s. We’ll likely see a good coverage of showers and storms through next Tuesday too. Both the GFS and Euro show a front pushing into central Alabama early next week, which may enhance rain chances further. It’s unlikely that the front clears the area to the south, so a break from the heat and humidity looks doubtful.