Montgomery Public School Board Revisits the Idea of Charter Conversion Schools

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery Public School Board members are revisiting the idea of charter conversion schools for 3 Montgomery Public Schools.

Charter schools have been a hot topic for MPS. Board President Clare Weil says, that in order to move forward, the board needs more information, which is why she invited a representative from the Montgomery Education Foundation to Tuesday’s board meeting.

If approved, the Montgomery Education Foundation would operate those schools. Justin Hampton, Director of Innovation and Strategic Initiative shared information on what could be expected if charter conversion schools were an option. The schools discussed were Davis Elementary, E.D Nixon Elementary and Bellingrath Middle School.

“I think that I wanted more information and I think the board appreciated getting more information about charter schools. I think we were rushed last February so this gave us an opportunity to learn more,” said Weil.

“I just hope they walk away feeling more informed about the initiative. I hope that they understand it – that they’re comfortable with it. And that ultimately they support it,” said Hampton.

Board President Clare Weil says if a contract is approved, those charter schools could be ready by August 2020.