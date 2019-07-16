Montgomery Regional Airport Getting FAA Money to Make Improvements

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Regional Airport is making some upgrades, thanks to a big grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airport was awarded $935,000, mainly to repave and resurface all of the taxiways and runways. It’s the final phase of a 10-year plan to upgrade infrastructure that officials say make the airport safer and more competitive.

Airport Executive Director Marshall Taggart says he’d also like to make more room for the F-35 military jets that will be landing in 2023.

“Hopefully, we’re looking to work with the FAA to receive hopefully some additional funding to basically lengthen a runway or even add an additional runway,” Taggart told Alabama News Network.

Taggart says that project is in its very early planning stages right now, but crews will start to repave and resurface the runways in about two weeks. The construction will not affect travel at the airport, and should be complete by spring 2020.