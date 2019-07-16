Nationally Acclaimed Christian Comedian Jeff Allen in Montgomery Tonight
He has performed stand-up comedy specials on VH1, Showtime, and Comedy Central.
Don’t miss your chance to see comedian Jeff Allen live in Montgomery on Tuesday Night.
Allen’s comedy is centered on the humor in everyday family life, and the joy of a happy marriage.
He also provides testimony at request.
All proceeds from the show go directly to Hope Inspired Ministries.
Who: Christian Comedian Jeff Allen
When: Tuesday, July 16 2019
Where: Vaughn Rd. Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd. Montgomery ,Alabama
Cost: $10