Nationally Acclaimed Christian Comedian Jeff Allen in Montgomery Tonight

by Jerome Jones

He has performed stand-up comedy specials on VH1, Showtime, and Comedy Central.

Don’t miss your chance to see comedian Jeff Allen live in Montgomery on Tuesday Night.

Allen’s comedy is centered on the humor in everyday family life, and the joy of a happy marriage.

He also provides testimony at request.

All proceeds from the show go directly to Hope Inspired Ministries.

Who: Christian Comedian Jeff Allen

When: Tuesday, July 16 2019

Where: Vaughn Rd. Church of Christ, 3800 Vaughn Rd. Montgomery ,Alabama

Cost: $10

Hope Inspired Ministries

Jeff Allen