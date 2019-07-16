Qualifying Ends for Montgomery Municipal Elections

by Jerome Jones

Qualifying ended at 5:00PM Tuesday for Montgomery Municipal Elections.

The Municipal Elections are for Montgomery Mayor and City Council.

Here are the unofficial names in the race for Mayor.

Butler Browder Jr. , Ed Crowell , Artur Davis, Ronald Davis , Elton Dean, Victorrus Felder, Shannon Ferrari, J.C. Love , Steven Reed, David Sadler, Bibby Simmons, David Woods, Hobson Cox.

The official list will be released by the Montgomery County Election Center on Friday, July 19.