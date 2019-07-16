SEC Media Days: Can Georgia Win It All?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Day two of SEC Media Days in Hoover featured four teams: Georgia, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Texas A&M. But Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore says only one of those teams — Georgia — can be considered a contender for the SEC Championship this year.

Longshore says Georgia is for real, with more 5-stars on their roster than any other team in the SEC. He points to the experience of quarterback Jake Fromm, the physical offensive line and the wide receivers as some of the key weapons in the Bulldogs’ arsenal.

Longshore says the regular season for the Dawgs will come down to three critical games: Notre Dame in Athens, Florida in Jacksonville and Auburn at Jordan-Hare.

