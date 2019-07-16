SWAC Media Day Held in Downtown Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

Coaches and players from the SEC aren’t the only ones meeting the media in metro Birmingham this week. Today was SWAC Media Day, featuring Alabama State University and other schools in the conference.

Fifth year head coach Donald Hill Eley, Linebacker Darron Johnson and offensive lineman Carl Thompson were all at the Westin in downtown Birmingham to represent the Hornets.

But one Hornet who wasn’t there still drew a lot of attention. He is first-round NFL draft pick Tytus Howard. He was drafted 23rd overall by the Houston Texans. Though he won’t be wearing black & gold this year, he remains a very valuable part of this year’s team.

“It gives us all something to look up to you know and he brings all the attention back to ASU and we’re thankful for that,” Darron Johnson said.

Watch the video to find out what Coach Eley says about this year’s team.

Alabama State opens the season on August 29, playing UAB in Birmingham.