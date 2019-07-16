The Chance For Rain Increases Late Week

by Shane Butler

We’re back in a hot and humid weather pattern for the rest of this week. Temps will manage mid to upper 90s for highs but with the humidity it will feel more like 100 to 105. The chance for showers remains slim for Wednesday but we start to see them return during the latter half of the week. Our rain coverage will increase over the weekend and this should help knock the heat down just a bit. Daytime highs will fall back into the lower 90s once again. The longer rain data is suggesting a decent chance for rain sticking around into the first half of next week.