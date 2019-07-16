Trenholm State Community College President Announces Retirement

by Alabama News Network Staff

Trenholm State Community College President, Sam Munnerlyn, has decided to retire, the college announced Tuesday.

Munnerlyn’s career spans 40 years at Trenholm State. He began as the Educational Talent Search Program Coordinator in 1979, and also served as the Coordinator of Evening Programs, Veterans Affairs Director/ Assistant Financial Aid Director, Coordinator of Student Services, Dean of Students, and for the past twelve years as President.

“It is time to move on to another stage in life. I am convinced that it is the perfect time to pass the torch on to new leadership who will lead the college into a bold new future in community college education. There are indeed many challenges that lie ahead, but the college is positioned to be a leader in adult education, academic transfer, and workforce development. I am confident that Trenholm’s best days are just around the corner.,” said Munnerlyn.

Munnerlyn’s retirement will be effective January 1, 2020.