A Properly Displayed Address Number Can Save Your Life

by Jerome Jones

When you call for emergency help you want first responders there as quickly as possible.

Now they are asking for your help, to ensure they get there as soon as possible.

First responders say that at about half of their emergency calls, there is not a properly displayed address number.

In rural areas, that number jumps up to about 70 percent of residences that do not have properly displayed address numbers.

Here are some tips, to ensure responders find you as quick as possible.