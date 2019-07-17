Alabama News Network Adds Live Skycam at Lake Martin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has added yet another new Live camera to our Alfa Skycam Network. Our latest camera has just been installed at Lake Martin.

From our vantage point near Highway 63 at Kowaliga, we can give you Exclusive Live views of the bridge over Lake Martin, as well as the Kowaliga Marina, the Kowaliga Restaurant and Children’s Harbor.

The camera location will also send back Live weather data that Chief Meteorologist Shane Butler and the rest of the Weather Authority team will use as they prepare their daily forecasts and track severe weather. No one else has these tools at their fingertips.

This Live camera makes the Alfa Skycam Network even stronger, adding to the existing cameras that stretch from Montgomery to Selma, and Prattville to Opp and many other locations in between.

Alabama News Network launched the Alfa Skycam Network more than 12 years ago. From the beginning, our network has been sponsored by Alfa Insurance.