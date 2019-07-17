Are You Cautious of “Porch Pirates?”

by Danielle Wallace

Online shopping giant Amazon just wrapped up one it’s biggest shopping events, Amazon Prime Days.

But, that package at your front door could be taken in seconds.

“It doesn’t take but 30 seconds to get out of your car, run up and swipe a package off a porch and oftentimes there are no witnesses to it,” says Sgt. Jeff Davis of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

These thieves are known as “porch pirates.” While you’re inside, not at home, or out for an afternoon of fun, those packages could be gone.

“I’m a big online shopper and there’s always packages coming to my house,” said Lesa Johnson.

Lesa Johnson, says instead of shipping those packages to her front door. She uses a P.O box at a UPS store.

“It’s close to my house and it’s convenient,” said Johnson.

She says the biggest reason she says is safety.

“I’ve been doing it almost 7 years and have not had a package stolen,” said Johnson.

There’s always the option of the popular “Ring Doorbell” better known as a doorbell with a camera.

“A lot of them will alert you just by motion-sense by motion. It will alert you when the guy walks up and puts it on your steps and then ten minutes later if someone else walks up it will alert you of that too,” said Grady Dozier.

Sgt. Davis says one of the signs to look for is, suspiciously slow drivers.

“If they’re getting out, they’re going up checking porches, getting back in their car. Just call your local law enforcement agency and they usually go out and check and see if the person is legitimate or the person actually trying to commit a crime,” said Davis.

Davis says being cautious could stop porch pirates from showing up at your door.

“There’s always people out there looking for opportunity and anytime they see these opportunities, rise people are out there looking for it,” said Davis.

If you are caught stealing a package from someone’s front door, you could be charged with criminal trespassing. The value of the package determines the theft charge.