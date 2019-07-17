Hazy, Hot, Humid Hump Day

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT HUMP DAY: Routine summer weather for much of Alabama today with highs this afternoon returning to the mid 90s in many locations, and with a tropical air mass in place, it is downright muggy. Heat indices this afternoon are likely to be between 100°-105° at times. Rain chances are pretty low today, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Tomorrow and Friday as an upper-trough makes its way down into Alabama, we will increase our rain chances these two days, with more scattered activity, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Of course, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the rain will be, and as we see during the summertime, rainfall distribution will be very uneven across the area. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower to mid 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected both days this weekend, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. There will still be periods of sun, but we should see more clouds than sun this weekend. Highs for the weekend will be in the lower 90s

INTO NEXT WEEK: Both the American and European computer models are continuing to show a rare summertime cold front approaching the state early next week. To start the week, scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected ahead and along the front, but as the front, if it can, pushes through the state, we will see the better rain chances shift down into South Alabama. Highs should fall back closer to 90° for a few days.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

