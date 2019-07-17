Montgomery Zoo’s “Pack the Van” School Supply Drive Happening This Weekend

by Jalea Brooks

While you’re out doing your back-to-school shopping during Alabama’s sales tax-free weekend, The Montgomery Zoo needs your help to “Pack the Van”.

All weekend long, you can drop-off brand new school supplies, that will be loaded up in the Zoo2Go van and then donated to Chisholm and Highland Gardens Elementary Schools.

“We need everything from paper to pencils to crayons to Kleenex and paper towels” Melanie Golson with the zoo explained, “any thing you would buy for your student, we are just asking everybody to buy an extra and drop it off”.

Anyone who donates school supplies can beat the heat with a free frozen treat from the zoo’s Overlook Cafe.

The van will be parked in front of the Montgomery Zoo & Mann Wildlife Learning Museum, Friday-Sunday (July 19th-21st) from 9am-4pm.