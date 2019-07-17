Scat’d Showers & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

We’re heading into a more active weather pattern as we approach the upcoming weekend. High pressure will be overhead but lots of moisture streams into the area providing the fuel for daytime showers and storms. Temps come down slightly but still manage to reach the lower 90s for highs over the weekend into early next week. A frontal boundary heads into the deep south and approaches our area Tuesday. This boundary should help ignite more showers and storms as it works into the region. The front will more than likely stall and weaken over the area later next week.