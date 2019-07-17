SEC Media Days: John Longshore Analysis of Alabama

by Glenn Halbrooks

The highlight of day three of SEC Media Days in Hoover was having Alabama head football coach Nick Saban at the microphone. He talked about the need to stay focused after the Crimson Tide lost 44-16 to Clemson in the National Championship Game in January.

Despite that, Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore says Alabama remains the favorite to win the National Championship this season. He says the 28-point loss to end last season is a great motivator.

Longshore says a key will be to keep starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa healthy, because there’s no backup quarterback with experience, unlike last year when Jalen Hurts could be deployed. Longshore also says linebacker play needs to improve.

But he says Alabama’s schedule is completely manageable. The Crimson Tide starts the season against Duke in Atlanta on Aug. 31. Kickoff is at 2:30PM CDT on ABC 32.