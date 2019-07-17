SEC Media Days: Nick Saban Says Team Needs to Focus

by Alabama News Network Staff

Day three of SEC Media Days features Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The last time the Crimson Tide took the field, it produced the most lopsided loss in Saban’s time in Tuscaloosa — a 44-16 defeat to Clemson in the National Championship Game in January.

Saban told reporters his team didn’t play with the kind of discipline or preparation it needed at the end of last season. Saban says there seemed to be “a lot of distractions,” and he’s hoping the team learned its lessons.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa believes Alabama did learn “many lessons” from the end-of-season drubbing at the hands of Clemson. He also spoke at SEC Media Days.

The Heisman Trophy runner-up says the team started to get satisfied and feel invincible after being scarcely challenged in the regular season. Then came the loss in the national championship game that made that feeling look like a mirage.

Tagovailoa said that he knows it sounds bad, “but I’m glad I had that opportunity to feel a loss like that, because what can you learn from winning? You can’t learn as much. But when you lose, you start appreciating things a lot more. Many lessons have been learned from that loss.”

Saban is counting on it with the Tide again among the national favorites. Even before the Clemson blowout, Alabama had to rally to beat Georgia in the SEC championship game.

Alabama finished the 2018 season at 14-1. The Tide defeated Georgia for the SEC Championship and beat Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl before falling to Clemson.

Crimson Tide players Jerry Jeudy and Dylan Moses also spoke to reporters.

Stay with Alabama News Network for complete, Live coverage of SEC Media Days.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)