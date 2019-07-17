Selma City School Officials Prepare for New School Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Believe it or not — it’s only a few weeks away from the start of a new school year. And school officials in Selma are working hard to get everything ready.

School superintendent Dr. Avis Williams says the final weeks leading up to a new school year are a busy time around Selma City Schools.

“Between the staffing, the building maintenance, room set up and professional development summer is extremely busy for Team Selma,” said Williams.

She says teachers with the district’s Strong Start Pre-K Program are working to get their classrooms ready at Sophia P. Kingston Elementary School.

She says the district is also planning to launch Academies of Academic Excellence this fall at each elementary school in the district.

“Also R.B. Hudson is now R.B. Hudson STEAM Academy and of course STEAM is Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.”

“So, students can expect more hands on learning and more engaging project-based learning within all of their classes at R.B. Hudson. We’re looking at launching that program this fall as well. So, a lot of great things happening within Selma City Schools.”

Teachers report back to school in Selma on July 31st.

Students head back — on August 5th.