A Better Chance For Rain Friday And This Weekend

by Ben Lang

We’re already off to a hot and muggy start this morning, with 11 AM temperatures at or above 90° in several locations. Heat index temperatures already exceed 100° in a couple spots. Heat index temperatures hover between 100-105° for much of the area this afternoon. Actual high temperatures reach the mid to possibly upper 90s today. An isolated shower or storm is possible this afternoon, but most locations remain dry with plenty of sunshine. This evening looks just about rain-free with the isolated showers quickly coming to an end. Temperatures remain quite warm, near 90° at 7 PM before falling to around 80° at 11 PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The chance for rain is higher on Friday. By the afternoon, expect numerous showers and storms across central and south Alabama. They may keep temperatures down a bit, but most locations still reach the low 90s. With the humidity, it probably won’t be noticeably cooler Friday. Some showers and storms could linger into the evening, but most taper off overnight.

Expect scattered showers and storms over the weekend, with the highest coverage of rain during the afternoon. The higher coverage of rain keeps afternoon highs generally in the low 90s. Heat index temperatures could still be near 100° at times. Overnight lows only fall to the low to mid 70s.

Showers and storms could be numerous in coverage early next week. A front sliding into Alabama Monday into Tuesday ramps our chance to see rain up a bit. The front probably stalls somewhere across south Alabama mid to late next week, keeping a chance for daytime showers and storms in the forecast next Wednesday and Thursday.