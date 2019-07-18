Andalusia Football Stadium Renovations Almost Complete

by Justin Walker

High school football is just around the corner.

One South Alabama high school has a little more to be excited about as football season gets closer.

When Andalusia fans enter the football stadium this fall, they will notice a few renovations.

Renovations to the stadium include more seating.

Updates to the concession stands and a stadium press box are also near completion.

Andalusia Mayor Earl Johnson says the goal is to put Andalusia football in a place that draws a national audience.

“We’re trying to get ourselves in a position,” Johnson says. “We know that sooner than later that you will see the televising of high school football games in this state, I mean from start to finish. So we want to be in a position where we’ve got the best location, the best technology, to accommodate television stations or other broadcasters that want to come in and televise a football game.”

Andalusia opens play against Saraland on august 23rd.

Stadium renovations are being paid for through the city’s one half cent sales tax used for education and through a bond issue.