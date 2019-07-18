Former ASU Head Football Coach Houston Markham Dies

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University has announced that former head football coach Houston Markham, Jr. died Wednesday morning with loved ones by his side.

Markham, the winningest head coach in Hornets’ football history, coached from 1987 until 1997, leading his team to 68 victories which still stands as the highest total among any coach in school history.

His best season came in 1991 when the team finished 11-0-1, winning the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship. The only blemish on the record for the Hornets that season came against Texas Southern when the two teams tied at 14. The Hornets earned a 36-13 victory over North Carolina A&T in the Alamo Heritage Bowl.

Markham, who finished with a career record of 68-47-4 (.588), also had four players drafted in the National Football League (NFL) draft during his tenure.

Because of his accomplishments as a head coach, the building that houses the Hornets football program bears his name.

“The Houston Markham, Jr. Football Complex is a lasting tribute to a man who was a true Hornet legend,” ASU President Quinton Ross said in a statement.

“I considered him to be a personal friend and mentor. I first knew him when I was a student at ASU; his son was one of my classmates, and the Markhams and I attended the same church. Coach Markham was a great advisor, who shared his wisdom and life experiences freely and lovingly with students both on and off the field. He will be greatly missed as a prominent member of this community and as a committed supporter of ASU and ASU athletics. We ask that fans and the general public keep the Markham family in their thoughts and prayers,” he said.

Funeral arrangements haven’t yet been announced.