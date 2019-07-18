Gov. Ivey Forms Group to Study Prison Issues

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey announced in a statement this morning that by executive order, she has established the Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy. The group will analyze data and best practices to further address the challenges facing Alabama’s prison system.

Prisons have long been plagued with overcrowded conditions, poor facilities and understaffing. Ivey says she believes that reforming the prison system is a matter of public safety.

“The people of Alabama are not unaware of the complexities that face our state’s prison system, which take a toll on their hard-earned dollars and negatively impact public safety. The challenges we face are multifaceted, and in turn, a multifaceted solution, driven by data is necessary,” Ivey said in her statement.

Ivey says she recognizes that success requires working with the Legislature. The study group will consist of the governor, who will serve as the chair; the attorney general; three members of the Alabama House of Representatives appointed by the speaker of the House; three members of the Senate appointed by the president pro tempore; the commissioner of corrections; the director of finance; and additional individuals as the governor deems necessary.

From the Legislature, members of the study group include: Senators Cam Ward, Bobby Singleton, and Clyde Chambliss, as well as Representatives Jim Hill, Connie Rowe and Chris England. Additional members from the executive branch include: Attorney General Steve Marshall, Finance Director Kelly Butler and Corrections Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

The Governor’s Study Group on Criminal Justice Policy will convene for the first time Monday, July 22, 2019. Executive Order 718 states that the group will be dissolved effective the first day of the Legislature’s 2020 Regular Session.