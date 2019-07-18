More Rain & Storms Ahead

by Shane Butler

Typical hot and humid conditions are on tap for the area until further notice. This means temps hovering around 90 but feeling more like 100 degrees. Fortunately, our chance for rain will be increasing and this will help knock the heat off at times. Most of the storms will fire up during the late afternoon heating. The storms that do develop will be capable of heavy rain, gusty winds, and frequent lightning strikes. The coverage of storms will grow with nearly all locations seeing some precipitation over the next week. A frontal boundary makes a run at the deep south early next week. It will enhance the development of storms as it slides into the area. I believe its wishful thinking to expect this front to move all the way through here. If it were to do so, drier air would move in behind it late next week. It’s bit unusual for fronts to make it through our area this time of the year, so I’m expecting very little change in our weather during the extended period.