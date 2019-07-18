Rain Chances Increasing

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: As an upper-trough makes its way down into Alabama, we will maintain better rain chances these two days, and we should see more scattered activity this afternoon, followed by numerous showers and storms on Friday. Rain is possible at anytime, but the greatest coverage will come during the afternoon and evening hours. The days will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs will range from the lower to mid 90s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: There will be periods of sun, but we should see more clouds than sun this weekend. Scattered to numerous showers and storms are expected both days this weekend, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours. Of course, there is no way of knowing in advance when and where the rain will be, and as we see during the summertime, rainfall distribution will be very uneven across the area. Highs for the weekend should mainly be in the lower 90s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: With a weak surface front approaching early in the week, we are expecting scattered to numerous showers and storms to remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday. Then, the question becomes how far south can the front make it? The models suggest the front should at least push through Central Alabama and perhaps down into South Alabama, but as we all know, fronts this far south this time of year are rare, so we will just have to wait and see if this happens.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan