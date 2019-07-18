SEC Media Days: Gus Malzahn Says Priority is Naming Starting Quarterback

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn says his priority for preseason camp is picking a starting quarterback. He spoke today at the fourth and final day of SEC Media Days in Hoover.

He says he expects “a fierce battle” between redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and five-star recruit Bo Nix. Both players are threats to run the ball, and Malzahn has had his biggest success at Auburn with dual threat quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Nick Marshall.

Malzahn took over play calling duties starting with the Music City Bowl against Purdue. He got off to a good start with a 63-14 win.

The Tigers are replacing two-year starter Jarrett Stidham, who left early to enter the NFL draft. They sputtered at times last season before the bowl game and went 8-5, losing to top rivals Alabama and Georgia, but also Tennessee, LSU and Mississippi State.

Auburn starts the season by facing Oregon in Arlington, Texas on Aug. 31.

