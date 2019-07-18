SEC Media Days: John Longshore Analysis of Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

The fourth and final day of SEC Media Days in Hoover featured the Auburn Tigers and head coach Gus Malzahn. While some observers are questioning whether Malzahn may be on the hot seat, Alabama News Network Sports Analyst John Longshore says he expects the Tigers to exceed expectations in 2019.

One question for the team is who will be starting quarterback. Malzahn says he plans on making a decision soon between redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood and five-star recruit Bo Nix.

Auburn faces two tough tests, playing Alabama and Georgia. But Longshore points out that both of those games are at home where anything can happen. He says Auburn has the ability to win on the road at Texas A&M and Florida.

Auburn finished the 2018 regular season at 7-5 (3-5 SEC). Longshore says while many people are picking Auburn to win eight games this year, he says it’s possible for the Tigers to win nine or ten games with their difficult but manageable schedule.