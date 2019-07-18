Wallace Community College Selma Expands Service Area

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Wallace Community College Selma is expanding its service area this fall to reach more of west Alabama.

Marengo, Sumter, Greene, Hale, Lowndes and Wilcox counties will be added to the WCCS service area.

Wallace President Dr. James Mitchell says the expansion will provide greater access to a quality — affordable education — and help improve the quality of life for people in the region.

“As Wallace Community College has over the years and we will continue to — making a difference in people’s lives,” he said.

Mitchell says academic — technical and workforce training will be available in Demopolis — where students can earn certificates or two-year degrees.

“It means that they can come here for full services and they can come here for the training, the skills and the education that they need.”

Demopolis mayor John Laney says having Wallace in the city — will help improve the area workforce — and that in turn — will help draw more industry to the area.

“You got a higher skilled workforce and that opens you up to more opportunities. And the more opportunities that you’re available to do, the more people your going to have looking to locate in this area to build the economy.

WCCS officials say the Higher Education Center in Demopolis will serve as the central location.

They say classes are set to start in Demopolis on August 14th.

For more information call (334) 876-9227.