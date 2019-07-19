Contraband Search at Staton Prison in Elmore Leads to Medical Emergency for Canine

by Glenn Halbrooks

The Alabama Dept. of Corrections says a contraband search late last night at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore led to a medical emergency for a Corrections K9 that was supporting the operation.

Three emergency response teams were dispatched to search a dorm for contraband. During the search, the Corrections K9, “Jake” alerted on a powdery substance, but within moments Jake became unresponsive and was taken to the Staton infirmary, according to corrections officials.

Prison officials evacuated the dorm and requested assistance from the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Hazardous Materials HazMat Unit.

A test by the HazMat team identified the substance as synthetic marijuana. The HazMat team continued search operations without finding additional contraband and cleared the dorm at approximately 4 a.m. today.

Jake was taken from the infirmary to a veterinary hospital and then transported to the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic. Jake’s handler, Sgt. Quinton Jones, said the quick reaction by medical staff saved Jake’s life.

“After alerting on the substance, Jake lost his balance and became unresponsive,” said Jones. “I want to thank members of Staton’s medical staff, Leanne Smith and Juanita Peavy, for saving Jake’s life. Without their immediate response to Jake’s condition, he would not be alive today. They are heroes for saving his life.”

Smith and Peavy performed CPR on Jake in the prison courtyard and inserted an IV, which stabilized his condition. Smith remained with Jake and continued CPR until he arrived to the Auburn University Clinic last night.

Today, the Auburn University Veterinary Clinic reported that Jake’s condition had improved. Clinical staff had replaced an oxygen tube with an oxygen mask to facilitate Jake’s breathing and initial reports indicate Jake had a serious allergic reaction to the synthetic marijuana.

After additional care, Jake is expected to fully recover and return to duty in a few weeks.

The ADOC has 11 K9 tracking and drug detection teams located throughout the Department. The ADOC K9 teams are used internally for tracking and drug detection operations as well as supporting local, county, state and federal law enforcement.

— Information from AL Dept. of Corrections