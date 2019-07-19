Generals Clip Biscuits, 6-4

Montgomery drops series opener to Jackson

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Biscuits (61-36) made it interesting late, but dropped their series opener against the Jackson Generals (54-40), 6-4, on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Matt Krook opened for the Biscuits, and after a scoreless first, was removed for Riley O’Brien, who polished off a scoreless second with a couple of runners on base. The Biscuits then struck first in the bottom of the second thanks to a fielding error by Generals third baseman Drew Elllis on a squibber by Thomas Milone that made it 1-0. A Vidal Brujan sac fly in the next at-bat then put Montgomery up 2-0.

O’Brien kept it a 2-0 game until the fifth when Jamie Westbrook’s opposite-field RBI-double to right got Jackson on the board. A Pavin Smith RBI-groundout in the next at-bat tied the game at two.

Ian Gardeck, who was pitching in his first game with the Biscuits since Opening Day, looked sharp, facing the minimum in the sixth. Dalton Moats (1-2) came on in the seventh, and after walking Jeffrey Baez to begin the inning, struck out Ryan Grotjohn, but then served up a two-run homer to right by Daulton Varsho that gave the Generals their first lead at 4-2. Westbrook lined a homer to left in the subsequent at-bat and put the game out of reach at 5-2.

Jim Haley recorded his first Double-A hit and RBI with an RBI-single in the eighth, and after the Generals added another run in the ninth on a Westbrook fielder’s choice, Taylor Walls cracked his first Double-A home run to left and made it 6-4. Josh Lowe then hit a two-out double that brought the tying run to the plate, but Tristan Gray popped out to third and sealed the Generals’ ninth-straight win, tying a franchise record.

The Biscuits will try to rebound on Friday when an opener and Paul Campbell (4-2) go up against Josh Green on First Responders Night and MAX Fireworks.

The four-game homestand will also feature Man on the Moon Night featuring a Lunar Patch Giveaway and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, July 20, and Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player and Helmet Giveaway on Sunday, July 21.