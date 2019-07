Lawsuit Filed in Deadly July 4th Lake Jordan Boating Crash

by Alabama News Network Staff

The family of one of the men who died at Lake Jordan on the Fourth of July has filed a wrongful death lawsuit.

The family of Travis House has filed the lawsuit against Damion Bruno, the man who was driving the boat, they say caused the boat crash that killed House and Clay Jackson on Independence Day.

The lawsuit alleges that Bruno was driving the boat in a dangerous and reckless manner.

That crash happened near Weoka Creek near Titus.

