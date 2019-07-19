MEDIA PREDICTS ALABAMA TO WIN LEAGUE IN REMATCH OF SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

by Darrell Puckett

MEDIA PREDICTS ALABAMA TO WIN LEAGUE IN REMATCH OF SEC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

SEC Football Media Days concluded on Thursday with media in attendance predicting Alabama to win the 2019 SEC Championship over Georgia in a rematch of last season’s dramatic SEC Championship Game.

Alabama received 203 votes to be crowned SEC Champion on December 7 in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while Georgia was second with 49 votes.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC Eastern Division with 1,789 points, including 233 first-place votes, while Florida was second with 1,499 points and 21 votes to win the division. Missouri was third with 1,149 total points. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Alabama was picked to win the SEC Western Division with 1,813 total points, while LSU was second with 1,493. Alabama received 253 first-place votes in the SEC West. Texas A&M was third with 1,268 points.

Alabama set a new record with 12 members selected to the First Team. The previous record was 10 by Alabama in 2017.

Only seven times since 1992 has the predicted champion at SEC Media Days proceeded to win the SEC Championship Game, including last season’s thrilling classic. The game was the most-watched and highest-rated regular-season college football game on any network in seven years with a 10.1 rating and 17.5 million viewers. It also marked the second most-watched SEC Championship ever in 26 years since the game debuted in 1992.

EASTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

Georgia (233) 1789 Florida (21) 1499 Missouri (3) 1149 South Carolina (1) 883 Tennessee (1) 804 Kentucky (1) 798 Vanderbilt 358

WESTERN DIVISION (1st Place votes in parenthesis)

School Points Alabama (253) 1813 LSU (5) 1493 Texas A&M 1268 Auburn (1) 1090 Mississippi State (1) 769 Ole Miss 504 Arkansas 343

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama 203 Georgia 49 LSU 3 Mississippi State 1 Tennessee 1 Florida 1 South Carolina 1 Auburn 1

2019 PRESEASON MEDIA DAYS ALL-SEC TEAM

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama

RB D’Andre Swift, Georgia

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

WR Jerry Jeudy, Alabama

WR Henry Ruggs III, Alabama

TE Albert Okwuegbunam, Missouri

OL Andrew Thomas, Georgia

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL Prince Tega Wanogho, Auburn

OL Jedrick Wills Jr., Alabama

C Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

Second-Team

QB Jake Fromm, Georgia

RB Ke’Shawn Vaughn, Vanderbilt

RB Lamical Perine, Florida

WR Kalija Lipscomb, Vanderbilt

WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

TE Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL Solomon Kindley, Georgia

OL Damien Lewis, LSU

OL Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Missouri

OL Isaiah Wilson, Georgia

C Darryl Williams, Mississippi State

Third-Team

QB Joe Burrow, LSU

RB Larry Rountree, Missouri

RB JaTarvious Whitlow, Auburn

WR Justin Jefferson, LSU

WR Bryan Edwards, South Carolina

TE *Miller Forristall, Alabama

TE *Charlie Woerner, Georgia

OL Deonte Brown, Alabama

OL Ben Cleveland, Georgia

OL Logan Stenberg, Kentucky

OL Matt Womack, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

DEFENSE

First-Team

DL Raekwon Davis, Alabama

DL Derrick Brown, Auburn

DL Rashard Lawrence, LSU

DL Jabari Zuniga, Florida

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB Anfernee Jennings, Alabama

LB Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State

DB Grant Delpit, LSU

DB J.R. Reed, Georgia

DB Trevon Diggs, Alabama

DB C.J. Henderson, Florida

Second-Team

DL Nick Coe, Auburn

DL Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M

DL Marlon Davidson, Auburn

DL Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB Cale Garrett, Missouri

LB De’Jon Harris, Arkansas

LB David Reese II, Florida

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB Xavier McKinney, Alabama

DB Kristian Fulton, LSU

DB Cameron Dantzler, Mississippi State

Third-Team

DL LaBryan Ray, Alabama

DL McTelvin Agim, Arkansas

DL Chauncey Rivers, Mississippi State

DL Tyler Clark, Georgia

LB Terrell Lewis, Alabama

LB Jacob Phillips, LSU

LB Kash Daniel, Kentucky

DB DeMarkus Acy, Missouri

DB Shyheim Carter, Alabama

DB Richard LeCounte, Georgia

DB Daniel Thomas, Auburn

SPECIALISTS

First-Team

P Braden Mann, Texas A&M

PK Rodrigo Blankenship, Georgia

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second-Team

P Tommy Townsend, Florida

PK Anders Carlson, Auburn

RS Marquez Callaway, Tennessee

AP Kadarius Toney, Florida

Third-Team

P Arryn Siposs, Auburn

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

RS Jashaun Corbin, Texas A&M

AP Lynn Bowden, Kentucky

* – Indicates a tie