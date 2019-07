Montgomery Fire Rescue Adds New Members

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery Fire Rescue is adding new members to its Special Operations Force.

Special Operations consist of heavy rescue, the dive team and hazmat.

Their eight-week certification program is underway. This week is swift water training for members of the Montgomery fire and police departments and the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Operations team will have a new total of 70 members after the students from this class receive their certification.