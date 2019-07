Number of Candidates Running for Montgomery Mayor Down to 12

by Alabama News Network Staff

The list of candidates for Montgomery Mayor is a little bit shorter.

David Sadler announced that he did not qualify for the race. In a Facebook post, Sadler says he was seven signatures short of qualifying for the Montgomery Mayor’s race.

Now 12 people are vying for the chance to take over for current Mayor Todd Strange who is not seeking re-election.

Montgomery’s Municipal Election will be held Tuesday, August 27.

Click here for the list of certified candidates.