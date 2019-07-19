Numerous Showers and Storms Ahead

by Ryan Stinnett

TODAY THROUGH THE WEEKEND: Showers and storms will become more numerous these three days, with the highest coverage during the afternoon and evening hours, but a morning or late night shower or storm will certainly be possible. There is no way of knowing in advance when and where the rain will be, just be prepared that you may have to dodge raindrops at anytime, so keep the rain gear close. Highs should range from the mid 80s to lower 90s and the sky will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

ACROSS THE USA: A large ridge of high pressure extending from the Central to Eastern U.S. will deliver a dangerous summer heat wave through the weekend. Widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories already cover the Eastern two-thirds of the country. A number of record highs and overnight warm minimum temperatures are likely. Heat indices will surge past 100 degrees and approach the 110s. Heat Safety!

NEXT WEEK: With a weak surface front approaching early in the week, we are expecting scattered to numerous showers and storms to remain in the forecast for Monday and especially Tuesday. The models show the front at least pushing down into South Alabama but once again, fronts this far south this time of year are rare, so we will just have to wait and see if this happens.

TROPICAL UPDATE: For the North Atlantic, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of Mexico: Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next five days.

Have a great day!

Ryan