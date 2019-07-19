Search For Missing Boater on Smith Lake Suspended Indefinitely after 2 Weeks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities have suspended the search for a woman who was thrown from a boat on July 4.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Friday that the search for 26-year-old Kelsey Nicole Starling on Smith Lake has been indefinitely suspended.

The agency said there will be periodic searches in the future, but the daily search activities are being stopped. Marine Patrol troopers will continue to search the area during boat patrols.

Starling has been missing since two boats collided on the night of July 4. Starling was thrown from one of them. One of the drivers is charged with boating under the influence.

The search has been hampered by an underwater forest of trees that weren’t cut down when the lake was created more than 50 years ago.

