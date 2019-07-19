Showers And Storms Likely Saturday; Scattered Storms Sunday

by Ben Lang

Much needed rain returned to central and south Alabama this afternoon. Some of these storms were fairly intense, producing heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Scattered showers and storms continue this evening, but should eventually taper off overnight. Expect temperatures generally in the 70s this evening, only falling into the mid 70s overnight under a mostly cloudy sky.

Expect numerous showers and storms again on Saturday. Some storms could get going early, but the coverage of showers and storms peaks during the afternoon. High temperatures likely only reach the upper 80s thanks to the increased clouds and high coverage of rain. Much of the rain comes to a close Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 70s. Showers and storms are possible Sunday, but they should be more scattered in nature. A little more sun during the day warms temperatures into the low 90s during the afternoon. Those storms taper off Sunday evening, with lows in the mid 70s.

Showers and storms remain possible each day next week. On Monday, expect a scattered coverage of afternoon showers and storms, with high temperatures in the low 90s. It looks like a front arrives in Alabama on Tuesday, and that could lead to an increased coverage of showers and storms. That should keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s. It looks like the front stalls somewhere over south Alabama, keeping scattered showers in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday. High temperatures may only reach the upper 80s on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.