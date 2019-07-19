Wetumpka Tornado: Six Months Later

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s been six months since an EF-2 tornado hit near downtown Wetumpka. The tornado, which touched down on Saturday, Jan. 19, caused extensive damage to First Presbyterian Church, First Baptist Church, the city police department and many homes.

Today, you can see that there has been a lot of cleanup, though signs of the storm remain. Much of the debris from First Presbyterian Church has been taken away, with the land cleared.

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis tells Alabama News Network that plans are being made for the new police department building.

“Today, we spent a big portion of the day drawing a floor plan and a remodeling plan for the police department that we just acquired so there’s still a lot of work to do and we hope to begin within a couple of weeks she hope to have crews in to start the remodeling of the police department,” Willis said.

As Alabama News Network has reported, the police department will move into a vacant Wells Fargo bank building on U.S. Highway 231. Right now, the department is sharing space in City Hall with other city offices.

Wetumpka Police are expected to move into their new building sometime in November.