Your Town Friday: State Parks Celebrate Alabama’s Bicentennial

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is on the road with “Your Town Friday”. This week, we’re at Wind Creek State Park at Lake Martin. All Alabama state parks are celebrating the state’s bicentennial today, the 200th day of the year.

The celebration includes free admission and discounts on overnight stays. At Wind Creek, we saw workers serving cake and ice cream to visitors.

If you’ve never been to Wind Creek State Park, you’ll find water activities on Lake Martin, but also ziplines, archery, mini golf and plenty of other things to do, including camping on 1,445 acres south of Alexander City.

Watch the video to get a closer look at Wind Creek State Park.