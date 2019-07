50 Years Ago: Man Walks on the Moon

by Alabama News Network Staff

Celebrations are in full swing across the country for the 50th anniversary of humanity’s first footsteps on another world.

The Apollo 11 mission has special meaning in Alabama. The Saturn V rocket used to launch Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins into space was developed in Huntsville. Many activities have been happening near the U.S. Space and Rocket Center throughout the week.

Watch CBS News Special: Man on the Moon

Apollo 11’s Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin landed on the moon on July 20, 1969. Armstrong was the first one out, proclaiming: “That’s one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind.”

At NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, cars were backed up for miles this morning outside the visitor complex. In Armstrong’s hometown of Wapakoneta, Ohio, runners competed in “Run to the Moon” races.

The White House reiterated its goal to send astronauts back to the moon and “take the next giant leap — sending Americans to Mars.” Vice President Mike Pence headed to Kennedy to tour the Apollo 11 launch pad and give a speech.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)