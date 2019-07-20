Brief Cool-down Coming!

by Matt Breland

Showers and thunderstorms will stay possibly this afternoon and into the night hours due to the arrival of a rare July cool front. This will allow for more sporadic rain showers to occur in south/central AL. Highs today will still be in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s. Expect less rain chances tomorrow, but the rest of the front will pass tomorrow night. This will allow our highs for the next work week to be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Still on the warmer side but not scorching temperatures. We will still hold on to the chances for isolated showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.