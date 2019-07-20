Flipping the 334 Career Fair

by Jerome Jones

The Flipping the 334 Career Fair is a unique career fair.

It is for young adults age 17-21.

The fair was Saturday morning at That’s My Dog Jr.

More than a dozen employees were on site, many of them were hiring on the spot.

Before heading over to the career fair, young adults were able to practice mock interviews.

There was even voter registration, and book bags were handed out to youth that were still attending high school.

Nicoles Johnson is a loca teen and organizer of the career fair. He says he planned the fair because he wanted his peers to know that hard work pays off, and you don’t always need a college degree to be successful.

“Never doubt yourself, never doubt your abilities, and anything can be done it just takes great work ethic,” said the 19 year old Johnson.