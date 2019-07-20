Police: Body in Car Was Dead Before Alabama Officer Fired

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Police in west Alabama say a person whose body was found after a police shooting was dead before the officers fired.

Aliceville Police Chief Tonnie Jones tells the Tuscaloosa News that the driver had a dead body in a stolen car.

He tells WTVM-TV that an officer fired at the car Friday but did not hit anyone.

Jones told the newspaper that officers first tried to stop the Volkswagen Jetta just before noon on Alabama Highway 17, and shot at the car just before it hit a police car near downtown.

He did not identify either the dead person or the driver, who was taken into custody.

Aliceville is a town of about 2,300 people. It’s nearly 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Birmingham near the Mississippi state line.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)