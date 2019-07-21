APOLLO 11: Montgomery Residents Remember First Steps on the Moon

by Justin Walker

Fifty years ago Saturday, Neil Armstrong became the first man to walk on the moon.

It was an achievement “out of this world,”- literally.

“I was 8 years old when the Apollo 11 went to the moon,” Scott Dawkins says.

The words of Neil Armstrong are a vivid memory for some in the River Region- “It’s one small step for man. One giant leap for mankind.”

50 years later, some people say those first steps on the moon are still hard to comprehend.

“Because back then, technology isn’t what it is today,” Christopher Adams says. “I mean, we’ve really advanced.”

People came to Montgomery’s W A Gayle Planetarium to watch space documentaries.

Doctor Namrata Goswami, a senior analyst,, was also in attendance.

Goswami has written books and testified before groups about space policies.

“The Apollo 11 achieve for mankind was to show that a democracy could actually do feats which nobody else had done before,” Goswami says. “It’s very inspiring to see two men from a democrative country like the United States go up, which inspired nations.”

There may be a few years until someone else is sent to the moon- or perhaps further into space.

Some people can’t wait for what’s next.

“It opened up a lot of opportunities for the world, as for ourselves,” Dawkins says.

“When are we going back and can I get a ticket,” Adams says.

Companies like Lego and the U.S. Postal Service are honoring the anniversary unveiling rocket lego figures and moon stamps to celebrate.

A next moon mission may not be far away.

Earlier this year, the White House asked Congress for an additional $1.6 billion for NASA’s budget for next year.

The space agency is attempting to return humans to the moon by 2024.