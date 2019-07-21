Biscuits Slip Past Generals, 4-3

Montgomery and Jackson split second-straight series

by Darrell Puckett

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – After suffering maybe their toughest loss of the year on Saturday, the Biscuits (63-37) bounced back and beat the Jackson Generals (55-42), 4-3, to split the four-game set in Sunday’s series finale at Riverwalk Stadium.

Matt Krook, who opened in the series opener, opened again for the Biscuits, and had his longest outing of the season going three innings of one-run ball. The Biscuits got on the board first against Jackson starter Cole Stapler thanks to an RBI by Jim Haley on an error by Generals third baseman Drew Ellis. The Biscuits then added a second run on a David Rodriguez RBI-groundout and led 2-0 at the end of the second.

The Generals pulled one back in the third thanks to a Jeffrey Baez RBI-single off Krook, but the Biscuits responded with a Brett Sullivan RBI-single off Stapler in the bottom of the third to make it a 3-1 game. Jason Garcia (3-0) came on for Krook in the fourth, and breezed through the fourth and fifth, before surrendering a two-run homer to right by Pavin Smith that tied the game at three in sixth.

The game remained deadlocked at three until the eighth, when the Biscuits got a one-out single from Josh Lowe, a fielder’s choice by Brett Sullivan, and another single from Tristan Gray to put runners at the corners. With two outs, Miles Mastrobuoni then rolled an RBI-single to the right side of the diamond to score Sullivan and handed the Biscuits their lead back at 4-3.

Phoenix Sanders then came on in the ninth and closed things out for the righty’s 13th save of the season. Sanders, Garcia, and Krook combined to hold the Generals to three hits, scattering just one apiece.

The Biscuits will now hit the road for a five-game series against the Tennessee Smokies beginning on Monday when Josh Fleming (8-4) takes on Cory Abbott (5-6) at 6:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for a 10-game home stand on Saturday, July 27 when it will be Christmas in July & MAX Fireworks. The first five games will be against the Birmingham Barons, and the last five will be against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The rest of the 10-game home stand will include a Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Wristband Giveaway on Sunday, July 28; Tiger Night featuring a T-Shirt Giveaway on Thursday, August 1; BBQ Bash featuring a Grill Set Giveaway & MAX Fireworks on Friday, August 2; International Beer Day & MAX Fireworks on Saturday, August 3; And Lil’ Crumbs Dress Like a Player Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, August 4.