Heat Relief Approaching

by Matt Breland

Showers and thunderstorms will stay possible this afternoon, with highs in the lower 90s. We will see an increase in shower activity tomorrow and Tuesday due to the arrival of a rare July cool front. This will allow for more sporadic rain showers to occur in south/central AL. The front will pass overnight on Tuesday. This will allow our highs for the next work week to be in the upper 80s and lows in the lower 70s. Still on the warmer side but the temperatures will be more tolerable thanks to lower humidity level. We will still hold on to the chances for isolated showers on Wednesday and Thursday